Hello! I'm Wendy Sallin. I am a Certified Lymphedema Therapist, Certified Manual Lymph Drainage Therapist, and Certified Massage Therapist. I love my work and I love helping others feel and function better! My services are varied and include lymphedema treatment, lymphatic drainage massage, therapeutic massage therapy and MediCupping. My clinic is conveniently located in Carlsbad Village and I do offer in-home treatment on a case-by-case basis.